WhatsApp is testing a message reaction feature using a heart emoji.

In a similar move to Facebook Messenger and Instagram - with all three messaging apps owned by Meta - the service is looking to add a feature including on the other two platforms.

The feature is currently available as a test via WhatsApp's desktop app version 2.2208.1 on both Windows 11 and macOS.

With the addition of reactions, it gives users a way to respond to someone's message without typing out a response.

With the three services all under the Meta umbrella, there is plenty of crossover with features to varying degrees of success.

While the heart reaction makes sense, the introduction of stories under the Status tab isn't quite as useful in WhatsApp as it is for Facebook and particularly Instagram.