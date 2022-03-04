Netflix has paused all future Russian projects and acquisitions.

The streaming giant has announced it will be assessing the impact of Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, filming has also been halted on Russian-language series 'Zato'.

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed it wouldn't be carrying Russian state channels on the service.

A spokesperson said in a statement: "Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service."

Netflix's latest decision comes as the likes of Apple and cloud computing company Oracle have also taken action against Russia.

In a tweet, Oracle confirmed it made the decision "on behalf of Oracle's 150,000 employees around the world and in support of both the elected government of Ukraine and for the people of Ukraine".

Earlier this week, Airbnb revealed plans to offer free short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The company's CEO Brian Chesky - alongside others including chairman Joe Gebbia - has sent a letter to European leaders in countries such as Germany, Poland and Hungary offering support.

The temporary stays will be funded by Airbnb itself, as well as hosts and donors to the firm's refugee fund.

In a blog post, the company said: "While Airbnb.org is committing to facilitate short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays."