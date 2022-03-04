André Leon Talley was helped out early in his career by Karl Lagerfeld.

The former Vogue editor - who died from a heart attack at the age of 73 back in January 2022 - revealed in his final interview that the Chanel director had given him expensive clothes early on in his career.

Speaking in a clip from an upcoming episode of the Apple TV+ series 'Dear...', he said: "Mr. Lagerfeld looked at me and he was very dramatic. He says, 'Come with me, my dear. Follow me into my room' and I said, 'Ok. What do you want me in the bedroom for?'

But I went. And I got in the bedroom and then he started throwing things at me -- shirts and scarves and things."

Andre - who was working for Interview magazine at the time - went on to explain that the fashion boss was giving him the upmarket clothes as he was earning a meagre amount of money at the time and wanted him to "look good.

He added: "Here, take this, take this...this will look good'...and these were all his clothes he got tired of and he was giving them to me because I was, like, a person making 75 dollars a week at Interview."

Following stints at Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, Andre quickly worked his way up the ranks at fashion bible Vogue, going from fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, to the first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995.

Meanwhile, Karl - who died in 2019 at the age 85 - went on to become a friend and mentor of Andre, with the late Vogue editor once claiming that he owes his "knowledge" of French fashion to him.

Upon Karl's death, Andre said: "Karl mentored me, and at the same time, we were best friends. I owe my advanced knowledge on the history of the French court to Karl."