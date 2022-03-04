Caroline Vazzana was teased for wearing "crazy, colourful outfits" when she was at college.

The 29-year-old TikTok star - who worked for fashion magazines Teen Vogue and Marie Claire before breaking out on her own as a full-time influencer - was aware that she was teased in college for her outlandish style, but "did not care."

She said: "I was just posting. I was like, ‘Here I am, world! I love color! I love craziness! This is me!’ Definitely thoughts of, ‘What will people think?’ at times, but I was always this exact way.

Even in college, I was this exact way, and I would wear crazy, colourful outfits to college. I know people were saying mean things about me behind my back … I know people were absolutely making fun of me behind my back, and I did not care at all.”

Caroline - who has since gone on to be labelled the "modern day Carrie Bradshaw" with her book 'Making It in Manhattan: The Beginner's Guide to Surviving Thriving in the World of Fashion' - also explained that while she "wears many different hats" in her industry, she is "not insulted" by being known simply as an influencer.

Speaking on the 'We Should Talk' podcast for In the Know magazine, she said: "If people want to say I’m an influencer, I’ll be like, ‘Sure, thanks!'Whatever it might be, I’m complimented by it. I’m not insulted by it in any way. In this industry, I wear so many different hats, so I’m okay with the labels people give me. As long as they’re saying my name, I think it’s good."