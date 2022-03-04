Steve Harvey isn't sure he wants Michael B. Jordan to marry his daughter yet.

The 65-year-old comic is a big fan of Lori Harvey's boyfriend but after previously seeing his girls Morgan and Karli tie the knot, he isn't sure he's ready to "give away" another of his girls just yet.

Steve took part in a game of 'Sip or Spill' during an appearance on 'Today with Hoda Jenna' airing on Friday, in which he had to either answer questions or take a sip of his alcoholic drink.

And when Hoda Kotb asked her guest if he would approve if the 'Black Panther' actor asked to marry Lori, Steve struggled to answer.

He said: "Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say so far - Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man."

He then took a big gulp of his drink.

The 'Family Feud' host's comments come just a few weeks after he praised Michael as a "really good guy" and said he was "pulling" for the 35-year-old actor.

But he jokingly added: "At the same time, I got my eye on him. I can't whoop him but if he ever turn around, I'm going to knock his a** out."

Steve claimed he is a fan of Michael because he gives great gifts.

He shared: "That's why I like him. That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I'm a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me."

Michael was similarly generous with Steve's wife, Marjorie.

Steve said: "He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."