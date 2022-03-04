Farrah Abraham is to spend 28 days in a trauma treatment centre.

The 30-year-old star - who was one of nine women to accuse former Windsor, California, mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault last year - wants to work towards a "brighter future" so is taking some time out to focus on her physical and mental health at a facility in Austin, Texas.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: "I just wanted to share and be open, since that's what I hear so many say, is that no one really shares their care for themself or their mental health.

"And I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success.

"I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.

"No matter your traumas — whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them — I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years.

"I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition.

"I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues and for my career.

"It's been a journey to get here, and sometimes it's very hard to step away from work because I'm a workaholic, but it has really affected my life and I don't want that anymore."

The former 'Teen Mom' star went on to send "love and light" to people who want to "improve their lives [and] untraumatise themselves]."

In January, Farrah was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles and claimed afterwards the altercation had left her "suicidal".

She said: “I’m trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week.

"It’s just sad, like, losing function. I’m going to cry. I’m so sorry.”

The reality TV star had insisted she had been unfairly targeted and hadn't caused any trouble.

She said: "I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person's arrest my lawyer is handling from here.

"It is terrifying and traumatising that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of three attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures."

Farrah alleged that she was attacked by people employed by the club and that they filmed the incident with the intention of leaking it to the media.

She is due to appear in court in May.