Justin Timberlake wrote a cute birthday message for his wife Jessica Biel’s 40th birthday.

The ‘Sexy Back’ hitmaker shared a selfie of him and the ‘Seventh Heaven’ star wearing some colour get-up on his Instagram on Thursday (03.03.22).

Writing on his Instagram Story, the 41-year-old entertainer said: “Whether it’s laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties… you make it all look good. I love you and celebrate you everyday.”

The 'Social Network' star also posted the same image on his main feed, captioning it “MOOD: 40 AF [birthday cake emoji] [red heart emoji]”

Jessica also shared a birthday photo dump on her own Instagram – which included a rare snap of their two sons Silas, six, and Phineas, 19 months - to mark her milestone birthday.

In the caption, she wrote: “Now celebrating 40 with [birthday cake emoji] and [red balloon emoji] with my two favourite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

‘The Sinner’ star recently shared how she had to start “from scratch” with the baby basics having a second child.

Jessica said: "I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia. I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again."