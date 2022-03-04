Ubisoft has delayed 'The Settlers' reboot again.

The gaming giant has decided to push back the latest game in the series - based on the third and fourth games from 1999 and 2001 - which was due to be released on March 17, following feedback on the Closed Beta version of the game.

A statement on the game's official Twitter page read. “The recent Closed Beta was a great opportunity for all participating players to share valuable feedback regarding the current state of the game, and we’d like to thank you for your involvement. As we went through this feedback, it became clear to our team that the quality wasn’t yet in line with the team’s vision. Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date.”

“The additional time will be used to further improve the game and push quality as our main priority for all our players."

At the time of writing, there is no new release date.

The game was originally due for release in 2019, before being delayed to 2020.

'The Settlers' promises a "fresh take on the familiar gameplay mechanics".

The website states: "The Settlers combines a fresh take on the familiar gameplay mechanics of the series with new features like a new food system and a motivational meta-game to create a unique game experience. The campaign can be played either solo or co-operative with optional side missions. Online multiplayer modes offer thrilling skirmishes between players for long-lasting fun. Never before has The Settlers been so lively, rich in details and have such emotional storylines. Watch as thousands of settlers live their lives and complete their daily work, with every step of the production chain and every single good visualised."