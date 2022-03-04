Nintendo has released an early free demo of 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'.

Ahead of the title's release on Nintendo Switch on March 25, fans are able to grab the free download to get a taste of the first 3D game starring the pink hero.

The official description of the game is as follows: "Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilisation—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies’ abilities like Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore your surroundings! What journey awaits Kirby? Take a deep breath and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!"

A previous leak of the hotly-anticipated game saw Kirby washed up on a beach and shows a post-apocalyptic world with views of a deserted city.

The clip showed Kirby exploring the city as the character evades enemies and showcases both new and returning abilities that Kirby will be able to absorb from devoured foes.

Sword Knight will be involved in the game and provides Kirby with a Link-lite kit.

The trailer also teased Kirby's new adventure will take him to different parts of the city, including a zoo with a giant gorilla inhabitant that is reluctant to share with tourists.

The new title will follow the style of traditional 'Kirby' games as it will rely on the player's ability to control the titular character, who can inhale things into his mouth and spit them out to destroy foes.

The series was popularised after the release of 'Kirby's Dream Land' in 1993 and the new game will be the first since 'Kirby's Star Allies' in 2018.