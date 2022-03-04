Camila Cabello found her early 20s "so hard".

The 25-year-old singer turned to therapy and self-help methods in a bid to feel "OK and stable" and now she has reached a place where she thinks she has found balance in her life and her "mental suffering" has eased.

Speaking about her upcoming album 'Familia’, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "Before this album, I feel like early 20s were so hard, literally so hard.

"I was just like, 'What can I do? What therapist can I see?' Like, 'What do I f****** do to just feel OK and feel stable?'

"And I'm finally at a place where I feel like I've had experiences, I'm doing the therapy, I've put in a lot of work. And I'm really at a place where I'm like, 'OK'.

"It is true. That wisdom cannot really be gained through... Obviously, books, and reading, and podcasts, and all of the self-help s***, it's good. But I do feel like just nothing beats experience and just living it.

"And I think I am at a point where I'm like, 'You know what? I'm OK. I'm good.'

"I feel like I'm at a place where I don't need things to be perfect to enjoy my life...

"I feel the most balanced and least... I feel like I have the least mental suffering that I've had. In my late adolescent years and my early 20s, there was a lot of that. I feel like it does show in the music that I really did not have anxiety in the studio at all."

Camilla split from Shawn Mendes last November after two years together and she admitted they have both been exploring how to be "healthy adults", having started their careers at such a young age, and discovered the key to doing that is not to make work the top priority.

She said: "Those years that we were dating, I don't even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn't even on my career...

"And same thing with those years that we were together. My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship?

"I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I'm in promo mode, honestly, if I'm not having fun, what's the f****** point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us.

"Because we both started so young too, we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that's OK."