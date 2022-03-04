Demi Lovato will not be acting in their NBC pilot, ‘Hungry'.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker will just serve as executive producer - along with their superstar manager Scooter Braun - on the show.

According to Deadline, the starring role will be played by another person due to the 29-year-old pop star’s scheduling conflicts and they hope to find someone to replace Demi quickly so as to not make the production delayed.

The pilot follows a group of friends who attend a food-issue support group being there for each other for love, professional highs and the perfect thing to whip up to make it all seem a little easier, and currently stars Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D Kelly.

Demi has spoken previously about their issues with food, such as with her 2021 documentary ‘Simply Complicated’, like when they split up their ex-partner Wilmer Valderrama.

Demi said: “When I was in a relationship with Wilmer, I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did. The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed.”

The episode - written by ‘Will and Grace’ writer Suzanne Martin - is being brought to life by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s production company, Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.