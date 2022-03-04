Demi Lovato is no longer starring in the Hungry pilot

Demi Lovato will not be acting in their NBC pilot, ‘Hungry'.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker will just serve as executive producer - along with their superstar manager Scooter Braun - on the show.

According to Deadline, the starring role will be played by another person due to the 29-year-old pop star’s scheduling conflicts and they hope to find someone to replace Demi quickly so as to not make the production delayed.

The pilot follows a group of friends who attend a food-issue support group being there for each other for love, professional highs and the perfect thing to whip up to make it all seem a little easier, and currently stars Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D Kelly.

Demi has spoken previously about their issues with food, such as with her 2021 documentary ‘Simply Complicated’, like when they split up their ex-partner Wilmer Valderrama.

Demi said: “When I was in a relationship with Wilmer, I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did. The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed.”

The episode - written by ‘Will and Grace’ writer Suzanne Martin - is being brought to life by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s production company, Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

