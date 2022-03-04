Cheryl Burke says that exploring her mental health after her divorce has been "scary."

The 37-year-old dancer - who filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence after almost three years of marriage in February - and has been learning about "how the brain works" since the split.

She said: "I've been really trying to feel my feelings for the first time and I've started this new programme in Somatic Intelligence with [expert] Chen Lizra.

"We connected via Instagram and it could have not come at a better time. I've been learning how the brain works and it connects very well with my dance programme that I am hopefully launching with [YouTube therapist] Kati Morton later this year.

"It has been an interesting journey and it has been an interesting journey so far to say the least. It has been scary."

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional went on to admit that due to the physical nature of her competitive career, she is used to "pushing through" her emotions but is now ready to "feel her feelings" following her split from the 'Boy Meets Word' actor.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: "It's been scary, because I'm so used to pushing through, because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts. Which means you're not listening to your actual body. My intention has been to really try and feel my feelings and, more importantly, not judge my feelings while I'm feeling them."

Cheryl - who has opened up about having suffered sexual abuse in the past and lost her father Stephen back in 2018 - admitted that while the experience has been "uplifting", it has brought back past trauma at the same time.

She said: "It has been very uplifting but very sad at the same time. A lot of past trauma has been coming up, from my dad's death to the abuse that I've endured throughout the years but I can guess you could say I've never really felt my feelings before, I've just pushed through.

"Feeling your feelings it may seem scary but it really is worth it in the long run."