Avril Lavigne was "over love" before she met Mod Sun.

The 'Bite Me' hitmaker - who was previously married to Derryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger - was feeling "jaded" with relationships when she penned the title track to her new album, 'Love Sux', but a few days later, she worked with the 34-year-old singer on their track 'Flames' and she began to rethink her stance.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "How funny is that? I went into the studio and I'm literally like, 'Okay, here's where I'm at. I'm over love, I need a hot minute, I'm jaded on love right now.'

"I wrote that song, 'Love Sux,' and that set the tone for this album. Yeah… and then a couple days later, I had a boyfriend."

Elsewhere on the show, the 37-year-old singer praised Kelly for her "incredible" performance on her 2004 single 'Breakaway', which Avril herself wrote "at a very young age" but ultimately decided against using on her own album.

She said: "Okay so I wrote this song, recorded it for my first album. I did not use it, it went to Kelly, and she slayed. She did an incredible job with it.

"I wrote this song at a very young age, I was leaving my small town, went to the city and took a chance, I took a leap of faith on my career – it was like, a very scary thing.

"Leaving my world behind and taking a chance, was what this song was written about."