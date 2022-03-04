Hilaria Baldwin is taking a break from social media.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor - who has six children with husband Alec Baldwin - has told her fans she is taking a step back from the online world but insisted it won't be for good as she still plans to "check in from time to time" to reassure her followers on her family's wellbeing.

She announced on Instagram on Friday (04.03.22): “Hey friends! I’m gonna take a social media break.

“I promise I’ll be back. I love you and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. HB."

Hilaria's decision comes a few weeks after it was revealed her husband is the subject of legal action from the family of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed when the actor's prop gun went off on the set of 'Rust' in October 2021.

Matthew Hutchins' lawyer, Brian Panish, said of the wrongful death lawsuit: “The lawsuit, as you can see, names Alec Baldwin and others who were responsible for the safety on the set, and whose reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to the senseless and tragic death of Halyna Hutchins."

The lawsuit blames the actor and others on the set - including armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and assistant director David Hall - for Halyna's death as it alleges they were responsible for “numerous violations of industry standards.”

And Matthew subsequently hit out at the 63-year-old actor for giving an interview in which he insisted he didn't know the gun was loaded with a live round and did not pull the trigger when it went off during rehearsal.

He said: "Watching him I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her. The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible, is absurd to me."

However, Matt - who works as an attorney and has eight-year-old son Andros with Halyna - then explained that there were several "industry standards" that were not adhered to on the day his wife was fatally shot.

He added: "But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties."