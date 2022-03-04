Courteney Cox gets "a little embarrassed" when she sees Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' video.

The 'Shining Vale' actress appears in the 1984 promo as a fan pulled on stage by The Boss during his concert and although she "loves" the song, she doesn't like watching herself in the video because her dance moves were so "pathetic".

She said: "Bruce Springsteen, God, he's so incredible. I love that song," Cox gushed, before admitting that she does "get a little embarrassed" when she watches the video now.

"I do feel like when I watch the video, when I see it, I mean, God, did you see my dance? It was pathetic," she said. "I'm not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous."

The 57-year-old actress recalled how uncomfortable she felt when she turned up to audition to appear in the video and found herself surrounded by professional dancers.

Speaking on Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: "I thought I was in the wrong place.

"I was like, 'I don't know what they're doing, but I can't even bend my leg. Like, this is it.'

"I went in to [director] Brian De Palma's office, he put on the music and said, 'Will you dance?' I thought, 'Right now, here, in front of you, just the two of us?'

"It was so embarrassing. I think that's why I got it, because I was literally like [nervously saying], 'OK.' I think that's what they wanted, a fan that just couldn't believe it."

Meanwhile, Courteney recently confessed that playing piano in front of Sir Elton John when he joined her and friends including Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile for dinner was the "scariest" thing she's ever done.

She said: “I learned to play in lockdown but then Ed Sheeran invited Elton John to dinner at my house and suggested we all perform together.

"So, I called my piano teacher and 20 minutes later he was walking out as Elton was walking in.

"It was the scariest, most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done, and it was the thrill of my life!”