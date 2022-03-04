Gene Simmons thinks Kanye West needs "a b**** slap" and a hobby.

The KISS frontman has urged the 'Stronger' rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye - to stop obsessing over his former spouse Kim Kardashian and her current partner Pete Davidson and to leave the pair to live in peace.

Gene said: "Pete's a cool guy, takes the high road, just ignore it.

"At a certain point if somebody misbehaves, [they need] a good b**** slap, 'Oh sorry I didn't realise I was such an a******.' It's possible [that's what Kanye needs].

"Guy, you've got a roof over your head, food in your tummy, you can do whatever you want. Get a hobby. That's better. Leave them alone, move on.

"Love your kids, love the mother of your kids and let her make her own decisions. She's a grown a** woman and she doesn't need your permission."

The veteran rocker also branded the 'Bound 2' hitmaker's new public romance with Chaney Jones "childish" and urged the brunette beauty not to be a "hand puppet" in the rapper's games.

He added to TMZ: "Being like that publicly, getting a Kim lookalike, it's childish and it's not fair to this girl who happens to resemble Kim. Good for you, resemble anybody but don't be a handpuppet to someone who's playing a game.

"He needs to back up. He's not a bad guy."

However, Gene suggested Kanye's antics may be due to their being something "clinically wrong" with the star, who has openly spoken about his struggles with bipolar disorder.

He said: "He's a talented guy, there's no question about it. He's out of his mind. This is your wife, the mother of your children. It's not childish, there's something clinically wrong with him, as he's admitted. There's a psychological problem."

Earlier this week, the 'Jesus Walks' star released a shocking claymation music video for 'Eazy', in which he decapitates and buries a Pete lookalike.

And he rapped in the song: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson‘s a**."

Following the release of the dark promo, director James Gunn quickly shared his support for Pete.

He tweeted: "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender funny spirit, he treated everyone around him with respect.”

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm - liked the filmmaker's post and when a screenshot was shared by Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Pete's 'Meet Cute' co-star Kaley Cuoco also shared her support.

She commented: "Fact."