Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have "hesitated" over getting married because of the cost.

The couple - who have 18-month-old son Matteo together - have been engaged since 2009 but have still not set a date for the big day and the 'Total Bellas' star admitted they want to make sure they can splurge on their dream day, rather than compromise on their celebrations because they need to use their money for other things.

She said: "I will be getting married, and I can't wait.I do me, for me. So that means I'll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life...

"There are also things that Artem and I don't talk about. Like, financially, we have so much more going on in our lives to think, for Artem and I, for the past two years, of putting our money into a wedding — it's probably the main reason we've hesitated.

"We just never wanted to say to people, 'We don't wanna spend the money on that right now.' "We're building a home that costs us four to five times more than we thought, and we want Matteo to have an amazing education, so we started to put all of our money in other places and then we're like, 'Do we really want to spend all this on a wedding?' "

"I want it to be a dream. I don't want to do something little because it's all that you can afford right now... We have just never really wanted to say that."

When Nikki and Artem eventually do get married, she knows exactly what she wants their wedding to be like.

She said: "I don't want to get married at a courthouse!

"I wanna get married in Paris with a gorgeous couture dress and Artem in a gorgeous couture tux."

The 'AGT: Extreme' judge dismissed suggestions she doesn't want to marry Artem, insisting she "can't imagine" her life without the 'Dancing With the Stars' professional.

Speaking on a special addition of her and sister Brie's podcast 'The Bellas', she said: "When Artem's on tour, when Artem's gone, I get really sad. I love my life with Artem in it and I can't imagine Artem not in my life... I truly feel like, deep down in my heart, I've found the person that I do want to spend the rest of my life with and I do want to get married to him."

Artem added: "When one proposes to another, they definitely have a better understanding of what that person wants to do. I proposed to you, knowing how I [felt] and what I wanted."

The 38-year-old star also noted how she has been "very careful" with their relationship after getting "traumatised with a public break-up", in reference to her ending her engagement to John Cena shortly before they were due to marry in 2018.