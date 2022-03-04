Christine Quinn is feeling "shaken" after an attempted break-in at her home.

The 33-year-old star is currently recovering after two men tried to break into her house in the middle of the night.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Christine is safe, but shaken."

The blonde beauty has already taken to Instagram to reveal that she, her husband Christian Richard and their nine-month-old baby were all sleeping when the attempted break-in took place.

In a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, Christine shared: "We woke up to noises and the noises started getting louder.

"We didn’t know what was going on. We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom, which is four feet - right here, there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window."

The 'Selling Sunset' star explained that the men were unable to force their way into the property because the windows are "so strong", and they eventually fled the scene empty-handed.

Christine - who married Christian in 2019 - added: "We have such good security in this house that they weren’t able to get in."

Christine and her husband called the police and they arrived soon after.

She said: "The cops were here within a minute. We went into our baby’s room and immediately locked the door, and the cops were here instantly."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) subsequently confirmed that the attempted break-in occurred at around 4.30am.

Discussing the incident, a spokesperson for the LAPD explained: "One of the suspects broke the window of the home. Suspects fled the location without entering the residence. Suspects were gone prior to the officers’ arrival. No property was taken."