Goldie Hawn hails her children as 'great' parents

Goldie Hawn thinks her children are all "really great" parents in their own right.

The 76-year-old actress - who has Kate and Oliver Hudson with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Wyatt Russell with actor Kurt Russell - feels proud of her children and the way they've raised their own kids.

She explained: "My children are really great with their children."

Goldie - who has been with Kurt since 1983 - believes there's a kind of "domino effect" at play.

Speaking to People, she shared: "As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect. And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility."

Goldie also stressed the need for parents to be aware of mental health.

She said: "We want our children to have agency over their emotions. The brain is an amazing thing. And we need to use it like a muscle, and strengthen it."

Meanwhile, Goldie previously heaped praise on her long-time partner, revealing she loves Kurt's honest approach to life.

The Hollywood star and Kurt have been together for almost three decades, and she still admires his sincerity.

She shared: "Like it or not, he can’t lie.

"I mean, he’s lied a little. But the truth of the matter is that what you see is what you get.

"He doesn’t fake. He’s not a womaniser, where he’s [trying to be] cool. I like the fact that he’s not pretending to be somebody else."

Goldie also hailed her partner as "one of the great actors of all time".

She said: "He’s really, really smart.

"I like that when he puts his mind to something, it can be a little obsessive-compulsive, but at the same time, he gets it right. I think he’s one of the great actors of all time. And he’s a fantastic father."

