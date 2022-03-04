Pete Davidson has held "several" conversations with Jeff Bezos about joining him on a Blue Origin flight.

The 28-year-old comedian and the billionaire businessman - who founded Amazon in the 90s - have held "preliminary" talks about heading off into outer space together.

A source told E! News: "They've been in discussions, several. Nothing is official yet and no date locked in. It's very preliminary."

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian visited Jeff's mansion in January. But at the time, it wasn't entirely clear what they discussed during their meeting.

But in recent days, it's been widely speculated that Pete could soon go into outer space.

Another source said earlier this week: "He got on really well with Jeff when they met."

Pete started dating Kim last year, after she filed for a divorce from Kanye West.

And the comedian is said to have been wowed by the brunette beauty over recent months.

A source explained: "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time.

"He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."

Pete - who has also dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - and Kim are said to have great "chemistry" when they're together.

The insider added: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics.

"Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."