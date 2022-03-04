Martha Stewart is an "inspiration" for Kris Jenner.

The 66-year-old reality star recently took to Instagram after having lunch with Martha, 80, and her daughter Khloe Kardashian - and Kris has now lavished praise on the veteran TV star.

Kris wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "How do I say thank you for coming to the house and helping me surprise @khloekardashian??!!!!!! You are someone I have truly looked up to and admired for so many years!!! You have been such an inspiration to me in so many ways! (sic)"

Kris has always been inspired by Martha's recipes, decor and her sense of style.

She has also bonded with Khloe, 37, over Martha's holiday activities.

Kris added on Instagram: "I can't express enough how grateful I am for all of the happiness you bring to us, even in the simple stuff like baking a cake or carving a pumpkin! Khloe and I have shared such great moments together through baking, decorating for Christmas and all the holidays, and watching your shows… and it was the most fun yesterday being with you and watching her smile. You are a QUEEN and a LEGEND and we love you!!!!! (sic)"

Khloe previously took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes details about their lunch.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has True, three, with basketball player Tristan Thompson - wrote on Instagram: "My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48 (sic)"

Khloe also described Martha as a "bad a**".

The TV star - who posted a series of snaps from their lunch on social media - wrote: "Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She's ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she's bad a**! (sic)"