Channing Tatum was "so chill" about shooting a nude scene with Sandra Bullock.

The 41-year-old actor had to shoot a nude scene with Sandra on the second day of filming 'The Lost City', but the Hollywood star was actually very relaxed about the potentially awkward situation.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie, Channing shared: "Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, 'Okay, I'm gonna be butt-naked, my name's Chan today. This is just what it is.' And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body..."

Sandra, 57, was required to inspect his crotch area for the scene.

But she didn't feel any "weirdness" about the scene at the time.

She explained: "You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness. You'd think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it."

Channing added: "It's a hell of a day two, let me just say that!"

Meanwhile, Channing is currently preparing for what is likely his final bow as Magic Mike, and he's promised to hold nothing back in the third film in the franchise.

He said: "I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping.

"I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing."

Despite this, Channing is determined to have a well-written female lead in the new film.

He explained: "I want to have an equal, if not even more centralised female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to.

"I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."