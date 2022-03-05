Vogue Williams is still going to the gym five times a week.

The 36-year-old star is currently preparing for the arrival of her third child with husband Spencer Matthews - but that hasn't stopped her from hitting the gym in recent weeks.

Vogue - who already has Theodore, three, and Gigi, 20 months, with Matthew - shared: "I was working out today. I do this thing with John Belton, so we did a programme for Gymondo [an online fitness membership].

"So I train five times a week, but I've had to really cut it down from my doctor.

"I can't go running, I can't do anything too strenuous, so that's why I've been doing loads of weights and using restraint bands."

Vogue and Spencer, 33, currently live together in London. But Vogue is open-minded about their long-term future.

Asked if she'd ever return home to Ireland, the model told MailOnline: "I wouldn't say never. I love Ireland, and when the kids go to school, and when Theodore starts going to school that's when we're really going to have to start thinking about where we're going to live, and I really love London as well.

"I think in London you can be in the city and it's amazing, but then you can be a little bit further out.

"I love Ireland and we're going back this week. I try to go back because I work a lot over there, and I've been back twice this month."

In February, Spencer revealed they were planning to "reassess" their plans to have more kids.

The loved-up couple had previously planned on having four children, but their ambitions could still change.

He said at the time: "This pregnancy was planned, absolutely.

"We kind of said we always wanted four [children], but I think we will reassess it at three, and see where we are heading because having three kids under four is going to be challenging and exciting."