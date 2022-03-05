Olly Murs' girlfriend Amelia Tank is his "comfort blanket".

The 37-year-old pop star has been leaning on Amelia since undergoing a knee operation, and Olly has hailed his girlfriend for helping him with his recovery from surgery.

He shared: "Amelia’s fully invested in looking after me for these next 24 weeks ... at least I think she is!"

Olly has struggled with his knee for a long time and is now facing months of rehab work.

But the 'Dance with Me Tonight' hitmaker is glad to have Amelia by his side.

He told The Sun newspaper: "When I had my first operation a while back she lived in her own place.

"I was on my own going through it that time and the other day she said to me, ‘God, I can’t remember it being this bad last time’. I said, ‘Yeah, you weren’t bloody here!’

"But yeah, the reality is that I absolutely cat-fished her, she thought she was getting with a young pop star and now she’s looking after me. But really she is my comfort blanket, my positivity, my light, my everything. She makes me happy every day. She helps me see the light in everything."

Amelia is poised to celebrate a landmark birthday in the coming weeks. But Olly admits he's not in any state to celebrate.

Speaking about his recovery, Olly explained: "Things are going really well, but it’s Amelia’s 30th is coming up so, if anything, I’m annoyed and upset that this has all happened now, as I really want her to have the best time.

"She’s going to have a party but I will be sat in the corner with my crutches, but we know where our future lies together and we’re carrying on with this path, which we love."