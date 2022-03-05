Worldwide smarpthone sales rose by 6% in 2021, according to new figures.

After a slump of 12.% during 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic, there now looks to have been a rebound in demand for handsets.

Sales have been boosted by the easing of lockdown measures around the world, and the increased availability of 5G devices.

Samsung saw its own sales go up by 7.6% to hit 272 million units, which gave them a 19% market share, while Apple's sales soared by 19.7% with 239 million units, and 16.7% of the market.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo - which make up the rest of the top five manufacturers - all rose between a quarter and a third.

There have still be some issues with the component shortage - which affects the availability of the likes of radio frequency units, power management circuits and more - as it is impacing the supply of finished products.

In Gartner's Q4 figures, Apple rose by 3.8% to hit 83 million for the quarter, while Samsung also rose 11% year-on-year to land a 18.2% share.

Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said: “An improved consumer outlook, pent up demand from 2020 in large markets, such as India and China, helped drive sales in the first half of the year.

“However, this trend reversed in the second half of the year, even with high demand from consumers.

"Out-of-stock situations for popular models and limited inventories pushed out some of the possible sales to 2022.”