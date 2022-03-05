Shane Warne is set to receive a state funeral.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reached out to Shane's devastated parents Brigitte and Keith following the 52-year-old cricket legend's sudden death from a suspected heart attack and offered to arrange the memorial with the Victorian government.

Scott said: "Shane was his own man, following his own path.

"In those times when he could have been knocked down by the headlines, he got back up. He always did.

"We have lost one of Australia's greatest cricketers and today we are bewildered by this sad and sudden loss.

"In recognition of Warne's national achievements, his family will be offered a state funeral.

"This will be done in consultation with the Warne family."

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Shane had wanted to take a year off work before he died.

The 52-year-old cricket legend died suddenly from a suspected heart attack while on holiday at the luxury Samujana Villas on the Thai island of Koh Samui and his long-time friend and manager James Erskine explained that Shane had hoped to take some time off this year.

Speaking on Fox Sport special, 'Remembering Shane Warne', his Erskine said: "Shane had sort of decided he was going to have three months off.

"He wanted a year off, and I said 'there's no way you can have a year off, they would've forgotten you by a year,' so he decided to have three months off.

"And this was just the start of it, and they'd only arrived the day or night before."

Thai police in Koh Samui have confirmed they have ruled out any suspicious circumstances in the death.

They said: "No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation."

Australian consulate officials have arrived in Koh Samui to being the process of repatriating Warne's body back to Melbourne.