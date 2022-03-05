Michael Cera has a baby.

The 33-year-old actor and his longtime love Nadine, who reportedly married in 2018, secretly welcomed a baby together recently, his 'Life Beth' costar Amy Schumer revealed.

Amy - who has two-year-old Gene with husband Chris Fischer - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

Michael confirmed: "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

However, he did not give any other details.

Amy also talked about Cera being a father when she was discussing 'Life Beth'.

She told Chelsea Handler on her podcast, 'Dear Chelsea': "Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest. He's married, I'm married, we both have kids."

Michael previously dated his 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' co-star Aubrey Plaza and she previously revealed that the pair almost got married in Las Vegas.

She said: "I dated him for a long time. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas.

"We love each other. We're still really good friends. He's just a weird little freak and we speak the same language. He's one of the funniest people I know."