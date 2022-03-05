Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had "a great time" during a recent date in Beverly Hills.

The 28-year-old comedian and Kim, 41, were spotted enjoying lunch with friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this week, and the loved-up duo appeared to be happier than ever, according to an eyewitness.

The source told E! News: "Kim and Pete made their way to the pool for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they sat at a table along with three male friends.

"Both Kim and Pete seemed to be having a great time enjoying their day together."

The celebrity duo started dating last year, after Kim filed for a divorce from rap star Kanye West.

Pete - who previously dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - is said to have been wowed by the brunette beauty over recent months.

A source explained: "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time.

"He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."

The comedian and Kim are also said to have great "chemistry" when they're together, and they've already forged a "really special bond".

The insider added: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics.

"Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."