Rafe Spall is "allergic to earnestness".

The 38-year-old star believes it's "quite difficult to talk about acting without sounding earnest".

He explained: "It’s tough for me ’cause I’m allergic to earnestness."

Asked if that's really the case, Rafe told The Independent: "Yeah, everyone is. It’s desperate, innit? It’s desperate. It’s terrible."

Rafe also hates it when other actors complain about having to perform in front of an audience.

He shared: "Another thing that gets on my nerves - it’s becoming a theme now - is actors talking about how nervous they are. 'I’m terrified, I’m so terrified.' Put a sock in it! That’s your job."

Rafe was overweight as a teen and was initially cast in roles that matched his body shape.

But after losing a significant amount of weight, he now feels uncomfortable talking about the issue.

He explained: "I feel bad every time I’ve ever contributed to that narrative by talking about my weight loss as being extremely positive. It’s a harmful narrative. It’s hurt me. And it hurts others. Anyone reading that with any perceived weight issue, it’s gonna make them feel crap. We shouldn’t celebrate it. Because it’s harmful.

"I understand why people ask me about it, because it’s fascinating, but I can tell you, it’s meaningless."

Rafe believes that the shape of your body is ultimately "meaningless".

And in spite of his weight loss, Rafe insists he's still the same person he's always been.

The movie star - who is the son of actor Timothy Spall - added: "It doesn’t mean anything.

"It hasn’t made me any happier, or any more unhappy. I’m still the same person. I’ve still got the same heart. The same soul. The same views. Regardless of what my f****** waist size is."