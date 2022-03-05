Lady Gaga is set to introduce this year's EE Rising Star at the BAFTAs.

The 35-year-old singer - who has been nominated for the Best Actress gong for her role in 'House of Gucci' - will introduce this year’s EE Rising Star segment at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Looking forward to the event, Emma Baehr - the executive director of awards and content at BAFTA - said: "We’re thrilled to be able to create such a memorable moment that celebrates the exciting new talent within our industry.

"The EE Rising Star Award is a huge moment in someone’s early career, and our multiple new talent initiatives are a key part of BAFTA’s year-round work."

Gaga is set to highlight the importance of supporting the next generation of talent.

The singer-turned-actress will introduce last year’s EE Rising Star winner, Bukky Bakray.

Emma added: "We’re delighted that Lady Gaga has agreed to be part of the ceremony, and pleased that Bukky will finally get to enjoy her moment on the Royal Albert Hall stage."

Last month, an insider revealed that Gaga was planning to make an 11,000-mile round trip for this year's BAFTA ceremony.

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker missed the event in 2019, despite being nominated for a gong - but this time, she intends to fly from the US to London to attend the ceremony.

The source said at the time: "Lady Gaga’s schedule was really hectic when she was nominated for 'A Star Is Born' in 2019 and she just couldn’t face the trip. But after the last two years of almost no showbiz events, she snapped up the invite to come to the biggest night in British film."