Olly Murs wants "another 12 amazing years" in the music industry.

The 37-year-old pop star has been forced to put his career on hold, after undergoing an operation on a longstanding knee problem - but Olly hopes the move will serve him well in the long run.

He said: "It has been a difficult couple of years with my leg. But I’ve been very lucky, because I’ve had 12 amazing years in my career. But I want another 12 amazing years. I want to be able to do more shows, more tours, more TV, I want to be a parent.

"Ultimately, if I don’t get this done I will suffer as I get older. I could do more damage than good by trying to carry on."

Last month, Olly cancelled his summer UK tour after having surgery.

The 'Troublemaker' singer admitted that his knee became harder and harder to manage over recent months.

He told The Sun newspaper: "Although it is a setback and has come at a cost, I think this is the best time. It’s hard for someone who is so active, but there are a lot worse things going on in the world.

"I did a tour last summer and obviously did some damage then. I’d had problems but I didn’t want to cancel so I had an op and went into shows.

"Basically it never got better, and I just knew as this tour approached that I wasn’t going to be able to give my fans the show I wanted to give them. When you buy a ticket to watch an artist you know what you’re getting, but this would have a watered-down show.

"It wouldn’t have been fair on my health or on my fans."