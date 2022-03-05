Jamie Lee Curtis thinks Lindsay Lohan "had a lot on her plate" as a youngster.

The 35-year-old actress shot to international stardom as a child, appearing in the 1998 movie 'The Parent Trap' - but Jamie is thrilled that she's now "settling into a really happy domestic life".

The Hollywood star told 'PEOPLE (The TV Show!)': "She is a great talent. And she's had a lot on her plate at a very young age.

"It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life - she's engaged."

Lindsay is set to marry to financier Bader Shammas, and Jamie is "just happy that she's happy", after previously struggling with drink and drug issues.

The 'Halloween' actress said: "We're in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me."

Meanwhile, Lindsay is currently planning a "small and intimate" wedding.

The actress recently gave her fans an insight into her upcoming wedding, revealing that it'll be a "family-focused" occasion.

She said: "I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family-focused and just really beautiful."

The 'Mean Girls' star has also promised she won't turn into a bridezilla in the coming weeks.

Lindsay noted that even on her birthday, she's more focused on other people and how they're doing, rather than herself.

The actress added: "I’ll be more like that [on my wedding day]. I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress … But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything."

Lindsay and Bader announced their engagement in November.

The actress took to social media to reveal the news, posting snaps of her dazzling ring on Instagram.

She wrote alongside the eye-catching photos: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love. (sic)"