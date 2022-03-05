Leighton Meester still suffers from mom guilt.

The 35-year-old star - who has Arlo, six, and a son who was born in 2020 - still feels guilty about spending time away from her kids.

She shared: "It doesn't seem like it gets better. I've been thinking maybe it would, but it doesn't. And now I've really doubled up on this kid thing. So it's kind of, it's a double whammy of like, 'Well, there's a baby now and he seems like he needs me.'"

Leighton loves her job and is keen to keep working. But the 'Gossip Girl' star admits it's tough to find a healthy balance as a working mom.

Leighton - who hasn't revealed the name of her youngest child - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Working is the ultimate guilt [because] I want to be here, I'm having fun.

"Of course, I think it's good all around, but this world, our society, everything, it doesn't really give us a lot of space for feeling whole on either end, and feeling good about going to work, or leaving our kids, or being with them. We can't do that either."

Leighton shot her new Netflix movie, 'The Weekend Away', in Croatia. However, her husband Adam Brody and her kids were only able to join her for a short period of time.

She said: "The first two weeks I had my whole family there. If I didn't have them there, I would lose it.

"My daughter, my older kid, left with my husband, because ... my husband was working in the States. I was separated from both of them for a month, which was longer than I'd ever been away from them. It wasn't OK. It was not cool."