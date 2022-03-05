Elizabeth Hurley has paid a heartfelt tribute to Shane Warne on social media.

The 56-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to hail her former fiance, who died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday (04.03.22).

Alongside some throwback snaps of herself and the cricket legend, Elizabeth wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart. (sic)"

The 'Bedazzled' star was in a relationship with Shane for three years until they split in 2013, and the sports icon - who passed away at the age of 52 - previously described their romance as the "happiest days" of his life.

He said: "I was more in love with Elizabeth than I'd realised I could be. I miss the love we had. My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life."

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that Shane will receive a state funeral.

He said: "Shane was his own man, following his own path.

"In those times when he could have been knocked down by the headlines, he got back up. He always did.

"We have lost one of Australia's greatest cricketers and today we are bewildered by this sad and sudden loss.

"In recognition of Warne's national achievements, his family will be offered a state funeral.

"This will be done in consultation with the Warne family."

The Australian legend was found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui, and his death was subsequently announced by his management company.

A statement read: "It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.

"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."