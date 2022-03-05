Dame Shirley Bassey is set to perform at this year's BAFTA ceremony.

The 85-year-old star will put on a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise.

A source explained: "After they were forced to hold the ceremony on a live stream last year, the film BAFTAs are going all out to make sure this ceremony is the most star-studded ever."

Shirley - who recorded theme songs for 'Goldfinger', 'Diamonds Are Forever' and Moonraker' - will be joined at the bash by a host of other A-listers, some of whom will also be presenting awards.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "Sophie Turner and Rege-Jean Page are both booked in to present awards, along with Emma Watson, Sienna Miller and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

"Millie Bobby Brown is also flying over from the States to be a presenter and will join Sebastian Stand and Daniel Kaluuya on stage. It is going to be a night to remember."

Daniel Craig played the part of Bond for the fifth and final time in 'No Time to Die'.

And the 54-year-old actor - who made his Bond debut in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - previously admitted that he never expected to play the iconic role for so long.

Speaking about his experience of the franchise, Daniel shared: "I'm a big Bond fan. I've been watching them, probably like you, since I was a kid. I was quite convinced that it was going to be one movie, that I'd go swing and a miss."

Daniel was always determined to bring something new and different to the long-running film series.

He said: "I didn't want to do what had been done before. It was done brilliantly."