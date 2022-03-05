Tim Considine has died at the age of 81.

The actor - who was best known for starring in several Disney films and TV series in the 50s and 60s - passed away at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (03.03.22), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stanley Livingston - who starred alongside Considine in the sitcom 'My Three Sons' - also confirmed the news via a Facebook post.

He wrote on the social networking platform: "Just want to say how sad I am to learn that my life-long friend and surrogate older brother, TIM CONSIDINE, passed away yesterday. On screen, Tim also played my older brother MIKE on MY THREE SONS. Tim and I have been friends for more than 70 years. Our hearts go out to his wife, Willie and his son Christopher - and the entire Considine family. Tim went through life HIS WAY! He will be missed by all those who knew him. I love you Bro... RIP (sic)"

The late actor made his on-screen debut at the age of 12, when he starred in 'The Clown' in 1953.

He later played the part of Spin in Disney's 'The Adventures of Spin and Marty', and the role of Frank in 'Hardy Boys'. Considine also starred as the eldest son Mike on 'My Three Sons'.

Meanwhile, Disney has also announced the news of his death on social media, describing Considine as a "legend".

The media giant said on Twitter: "We are sorry to report that Disney Legend Tim Considine has passed away. (sic)"

The actor is survived by Willette Hunt, his wife of more than 40 years, and their son Christopher.