Damian Hurley has hailed his "father figure" Shane Warne as "one of the best men" he's ever known.

The 19-year-old model-and-actor - whose biological dad, Steve Bing, took his own life in 2020 - has been left "heartbroken" following the shock death of his mother Elizabeth Hurley's former fiance at the age of just 52.

Damian wrote on Instagram: "I'm still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

The teenager's tribute came shortly after Elizabeth - who was in a relationship with the cricketing legend for three years until 2013 - paid her own tribute to Shane.

Alongside some throwback photos of them together in happier times, Elizabeth wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart. (sic)"

The 'Bedazzled' star was in a relationship with Shane for three years until they split in 2013, and the sports icon previously described their romance as the "happiest days" of his life.

He said: "I was more in love with Elizabeth than I'd realised I could be. I miss the love we had. My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life."

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that Shane will receive a state funeral.

He said: "Shane was his own man, following his own path.

"In those times when he could have been knocked down by the headlines, he got back up. He always did.

"We have lost one of Australia's greatest cricketers and today we are bewildered by this sad and sudden loss.

"In recognition of Warne's national achievements, his family will be offered a state funeral.

"This will be done in consultation with the Warne family."

The Australian legend was found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui, and his death was subsequently announced by his management company.

A statement read: "It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.

"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."