Sam Elliott “hates” being called a celebrity.

The 77-year-old actor has over 100 acting credits to his name after earning himself legions of fans with roles in the likes of 'The Big Lebowski', 'We Were Soldiers' and 'Tombstone' but he doesn’t like being referred to as a celebrity, despite his huge success on screen and seeing some "value" in fame.

Appearing on Marc Maron’s ‘WTF’ podcast, he explained: “I hate being called this, but a celebrity, for lack of a better word for it, has value.

"I’m trying to figure out how to cash in on it and get it somewhere where it ought to go — the value of it. I don’t give a s*** who gets what … I once got paid $15,000 for the hat I wore in ‘Tombstone.’”

He also revealed that one of his biggest regrets in life is that his father - passed away from a heart attack before Sam found fame - never got to see the success he’s had throughout his career.

He added: “My dad died thinking I was a total f****** idiot. My dad died when he was 54… He was just disappointed.

"He might as well have been mad because disappointment [is worse] … I’m still living with it. I wish he’d been around to see me succeed.”

While the ‘Ghost Rider’ star is "over" knowing his dad never saw him become as well known and respected as he is today, he still has moments of regret.

He said: “I’m probably over [my dad’s disappointment], I don’t know. Every once in a while I just think, ‘Jesus Christ, I wish he had f****** known.’”