Katie Price wants to train as a paramedic.

The 43-year-old former glamour model – whose eldest son, 19-year-old Harvey – suffers from a complex series of disabilities – thinks she has a “special gift” for caring for vulnerable people and would love to find the time to forge a career in a medical profession.

She told Radio Times magazine: “A lot of people are afraid to approach anyone with special needs or in a wheelchair.

“They don’t know how to act. It can be daunting. You just have to talk to people like you do in the street.

“I think I’ve got a special gift -if someone was having a meltdown, I know I’d be able to cope and calm them down.”

Asked if she had considered entering the caring professions, she admitted: “All the time. I would say I was a carer. That’s why I was training to be a nurse when I left school.

“I would train to be a paramedic now if I could find time.”

Katie thinks she is a “good mum” and doesn’t think other people would have coped as well as she has with Harvey.

She said: “Whatever people think of me, whether they love me or hate me, you can’t fake that relationship. I know I’m a good mum and he’s a credit to me.

“No one can take that away from me. Not a lot of people would cope like I have.”

The former ‘Loose Women’ star – who also has Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre, and eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny with ex-spouse Kieran Hayler – can’t understand why Harvey’s dad, Dwight Yorke, has never been interested in having a relationship with his son.

She added: “My mum has tried to be in contact. But he’s just not interested. I’d love to know if he’s seen the documentaries. He’s seen Harvey about nine times in his life.

“You can have so much fun with Harv. He has so much banter. I don’t get it.”

And Katie admitted she’s disappointed Peter, Kieran, and her other ex-husband, Alex Reid, ultimately walked away from Harvey, despite the promises they made at the time.

She claimed: “When they’re with me, they make out, ‘I’ll adopt him, I’ll do this and that’ but as soon as you split they don’t want to know.

“Explaining that to Harvey has been very difficult because he has emotions and he’s not silly.

“Imagine how upsetting it is for him because he probably doesn’t know why they don’t want to see him. How do you explain that to a child?”