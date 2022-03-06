Twitter is reportedly looking to launch a Podcasts section.

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong - who often looks for hints of upcoming features in the site's codebase - has unearthed references to a new section.

The social media platform has already explored audio content with Spaces, and it now looks like the site could take another step forward.

Although there aren't many details available just yet, Wong shared an imagine on twitter with shows a microphone icon as part of the bottom navigation bar.

This button will lead users to the currently-unreleased Podcasts section.

It's not known where Twitter will take this feature, with one option being exclusive content to earn more money through subscriptions or adverts.

Other possibilities are licensing content, allowing users to host their own podcasts, or as an extension to Twitter Spaces itself.

The latter can already be saved as podcast-like recordings for 30 days, while Twitter could now look to Spotify and Apple Podcasts for inspiration.