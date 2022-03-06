Aaron Carter's former fiancee has accused the singer of breaking her ribs.

Melanie Martin is seeking a restraining order against the 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker - who she split from last month, three months after they had briefly separated following the birth of their son Prince - after accusing him of getting violent during an argument on 21 February.

She wrote in court documents obtained by The Blast: “We had a fight about me talking to another man while we were broken up.

“He punched me in the left rib and pushed me. I didn’t feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threaten to give me a restraining order.”

The filing included medical records which seemingly confirmed she had broken at least one of her ribs.

Melanie claimed the 34-year-old star threw her and their baby son out of his Los Angeles home and asked to be able to go and retrieve her possessions from the abode because "all [her] clothing is expensive, and need the baby items".

She wrote: “He tried to threaten me with a fake allegation if I didn’t leave after [the argument] and all my things were still at the house, and my baby as well. So, we were thrown out on the streets, had to stay at a friend’s and file this report after the doctor’s visit."

Melanie called for Aaron to attend anger management classes and admitted the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services [DCFS] are involved because they want to ensure Prince is safe.

She claimed: “DCFS is recommending to remove this child if he is in the hands of the father.

“I will be with the child, not the father until the court decides with to do with legalities. I think he needs to go to anger management asap.

“I think that during the days of our break-up, he took too many of his prescription pills and it gave him too much aggression. He probably doesn’t even remember he did so.

“I think he needs anger management, counseling on how to control his anger. He is very jealous and needs to be more rational because he doesn’t even remember he did so I believe.”

In November, Aaron and Melanie split shortly after the birth of their son after the singer claimed his partner had "deceived" him by "communicating" with his estranged twin sister, Angel, as he accused his family of trying to "put [him] in prison" and get him a conservatorship.

Melanie later offered a public apology for contacting Angel and days later, the pair confirmed they were back together.