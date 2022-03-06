Sennheiser headphones use same metal as NASA's Mars Rover

Sennheiser latest headphones are built from the same metal used for NASA's Mars Rover's drilling head.

The upcoming IE 600 in-ear headphones were constructed using a metal called ZR01 amorphous zirconium through a "patended 3D printing process".

In a press release online, the company said: "Through a patented 3D printing process, the housings of the IE 600 have been crafted from ZR01 amorphous zirconium, a metal with a glass-like atomic structure that gives it triple the hardness and bend resistance of high-performance steel.

"One of the only other places ZR01 amorphous zirconium is used — besides ultra-high-end products like the IE 600 — is in the aerospace industry, such as in the drilling head of the NASA Mars Rover, where ultimate toughness in extreme conditions is required.

"Through multiple elaborate treatment processes, a beautiful surface finish is achieved that is extraordinarily resistant against corrosion and scratches."

The IE 600 will reportedly act as a midway point between the more affordable IE 300 and the preimum IE 900.

Meanwhile, the headphones will also come with acoustic back volume and precision-moulded resonator chambers.

The company also said its TrueResponse driver will give the headphones a "tonally neutral, intimate and emotional" sound.

They added: "This ensures a true-to-life voicing that is especially expressive for vocal performances. The acoustic system has also been optimised to produce a steep bass slope resulting in a powerful yet fast and accurate low-end response."

