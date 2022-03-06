Peta Murgatroyd is "forever grateful" Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it home safely from Ukraine.

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' professional was in Kyiv filming 'World of Dance' when the Russian invasion began last week, but he managed to board a train and arrived in Poland on Tuesday (01.03.22) following a gruelling 23-hour journey, before making it back to the US the following day, where he shared an emotional reunion with his wife at Los Angeles' LAX airport.

And Peta has now reflected on how their lives have been "forever changed" by her husband's experience in his country of birth.

She wrote on Instagram: "I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime.

"I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful.

"Now it's time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that's ok."

The dancer - who has five-year-old son Shai with Maksim - promised she and her husband will continue their "efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees".

She wrote: "We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. A smaller plan is going up on my stories soon!

"If there is one good thing to come of Putin’s War (and yes I am specifying this as HIS war, because I know he doesn’t represent the entire russian nation as a whole)…it’s that the world has united against this piece of s*** Putin. The whole planet is against his evil and god willing he will be destroyed.

"P.S. I could go on a never ending rant of how he should die but I’ll save you the gory details.

"Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful. Xo

"GLORY TO UKRAINE (sic)"