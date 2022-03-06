Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton are married.

The couple - who have three children together - quietly tied the knot on 5 November last year in the Soho Room at The Old Marylebone Town Hall, an intimate venue which seats just 12 people.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “They’re as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair. It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends.

"They're really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red-carpets so are happy to fly under the radar.”

Tamsin admitted four years ago that she and Josh - who she met a decade ago on the set of 'The Lovers' planned to marry when their children got older.

She said: "Marriage is something that’s going to happen, but we’re focusing on children at the moment.

“The kids are very young - one just turned one and the other one is two-and-half.

“It’s hard when Josh goes away to work. We miss him, but you make it work.”

Meanwhile, the 'Fear Index' actor - who turned down an offer to play Superman in a reported $100 million three-movie deal -previously admitted turning his back on Hollywood was the "best thing" he's done.

He said: "It was the best thing for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay.

"Luckily, I think I hit onto it early on in my life - it’s about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege."

And while people thought the 43-year-old star was "crazy" for leaving Hollywood for a quieter life, he's thankful he put his life first.

He said: "People thought I was crazy for not chasing that brass ring a little harder but I felt completely comfortable being with the people I knew liked me before I was making films.

"‘I decided to have a life. To put that first. That was always my goal.

"I feel very strongly about friends I’ve known for a long time and my family. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t losing those relationships. Those people make me who I am. I put those concerns ahead of chasing a Hollywood dream.

The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father-of-three."