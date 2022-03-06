Zoe Kravitz struggles with "structure" and "authority".

The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet - admits she could never have worked an "office job", having grown-up in such a creative household.

She shared: "We used to joke that my version of rebellion would be, like, to become a lawyer or something. My dad would say that sometimes, because I’m good at arguing. But I don’t know how I could ever have an office job. I struggle with that kind of structure or authority in general."

Zoe believes her parents "broke down boundaries in a lot of ways".

And 'The Batman' star feels proud of what they managed to achieve in their own careers.

Zoe told the Observer newspaper: "They both dealt with being artists who didn’t act or dress or look or sound the way a black person was supposed to act in terms of what white people specifically were comfortable with."

Despite this, the Hollywood actress used to feel awkward about her own "blackness".

She said: "I felt really insecure about my hair, relaxing it, putting chemicals in it, plucking my eyebrows really thin. I was uncomfortable with my blackness.

"It took me a long time to not only accept it but to love it and want to scream it from the rooftops."

Zoe plays the part of Catwoman in the new 'Batman' movie, and she recently admitted that she relished the role.

The actress explained that she focused on creating "a real human being" - rather than an "idea".

Speaking about her approach to the character, Zoe explained: "I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people.

"But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we're telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don't want her to be an idea.

"You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history."