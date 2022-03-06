Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley attended a wedding together over the weekend - despite their recent break-up.

The 38-year-old sports star and Shailene, 30, were spotted together at the wedding of Aaron's teammate, David Bakhtiari, in Montecito, California, on Saturday (05.03.22).

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck.

"On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom."

The celebrity duo were also recently spotted together at a grocery store in Los Angeles.

An insider claimed at the time that they were open to the idea of a reconciliation.

The source said: "Things are different now, but they were definitely over.

"Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open - she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Aaron thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The sports star gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

In a lengthy post on social media, he wrote: "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

Aaron then said of the 'Big Little Lies' star: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"