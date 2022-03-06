Jessica Shears and Dom Lever are expecting another baby.

The 31-year-old TV star has announced the news via social media, posting a series of baby scans and a positive pregnancy test on his Instagram.

He captioned the sweet post: "Our family is growing."

Jessica, 27, has also announced the news on the photo-sharing platform.

The brunette beauty - who met Dom during their time on 'Love Island' - posted a snap of her growing baby bump and her two-year-old son Presley.

Jessica captioned the image: "Another one to love. baby boy no.2 due in June."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in Mykonos, but have largely kept their family life private since welcoming their son in 2019.

Despite this, Jessica revealed last year that she'd returned to her pre-baby weight.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "It's taken me over a year and a half to get down to pre baby weight - I mean I've not really tried that hard (I love food way too much) but although the number might be the same my body is far from it.

"Everything has sagged a little, I've not got the same waist I did before, I've got stretch marks and a load of cellulite in places it wasn't before but you know what I'm ok with that. (sic)"

Jessica and Dom started working out together before their baby boy woke up.

But she admitted that exercising to lose weight can be a "vicious cycle".

She added: "For me working out to change the way you look is just a viscous cycle of wanting more/to do better/lose more. We have started waking up early and training before the baby gets up.

"It gives us time to ourselves, makes me feel productive and puts me in a good mood for the day. It's about being healthy in body and mind more than just an aesthetic (sic)."