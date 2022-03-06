Peyton List found love after being "kicked off" a dating app.

The 23-year-old actress decided to join the app in a bid to find love, but her efforts were quickly rebuffed.

She shared: "I went on a dating app and I got kicked off because they thought I was a fraud. But it was me! And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm trying out here. I'm trying to date someone that's not in the industry.'"

Peyton now has an unnamed boyfriend and has been quietly dating the mystery man for more than a year.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love love. Now that I have love, I love it."

Over recent years, Peyton's personal life has become "intertwined" with 'Cobra Kai'.

The actress joined the hit Netflix series in 2019, and she admits that her off-screen life is now tied to the rest of the cast.

Asked if she still has time for a personal life, Peyton explained: "Yeah, I definitely make time for it.

"Also, I feel like my personal life is the show now at this point. We're all such good friends and we all hang out all the time, that everything's intertwined."

Peyton has become close friends with her co-stars and members of the production crew over the last few years.

She said: "I love everyone and I have so much fun, and also just getting to be best friends with some of the stunt people too. I want it to go for however long everyone wants it. I'm just rooting for the show to go on forever."

The actress has also given fans an insight into what they can expect from the new season of the show.

Peyton shared: "There are definitely some cameos within season five that I feel like are just as random as the ones we've had before.

"But yeah, anyone who is a fan of 'Cobra Kai' should come forward now because I feel like the creators will find those messages and just be like, 'All right, let's figure this out.'"