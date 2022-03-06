Jessie Cave has been hospitalised with COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actress - who is pregnant with her fourth child - has revealed via Instagram that she's receiving treatment in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Alongside a photo of herself from the hospital, Jessie wrote: "Triage, once again. Anyone else had COVID in third trimester and had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks? (sic)"

In a subsequent post, Jessica added: "Also – has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?"

The actress - who is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the 'Harry Potter' films - gave birth to her youngest child, a son called Abraham, in October 2020.

But shortly after he arrived, he was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

She wrote on social media at the time: "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.

"This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. (sic)"

The actress also asked her followers to pray for her son.

She said: "She added: "Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 .... please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9lbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams). Love and best wishes to everyone #nhsheroes #nhs (sic)"