Zoe Kravitz thinks call-out culture is "out of control".

The 33-year-old actress believes that social media spreads "fear" and she's previously been "stung" by some of the criticism that's come her way.

She confessed: "It’s dangerous to start caring about what other people are going to think, or what they do think."

Zoe hates cancel culture and feels it's ultimately encouraged people to censor themselves online.

She told the Observer newspaper: "People are not expressing or doing what they want to do, because they’re afraid of getting into trouble.

"We’re not leaving room for growth. It’s all based on shame and fear. It’s completely out of control."

Zoe also feels frustrated by some of the current trends in the movie business.

The actress - who plays Catwoman in 'The Batman' - said: "The idea of certain actors not being able to play a certain part because you’re not that thing in real life, I think that’s really dangerous. Because I don’t know what acting is, if we’re not allowed to play someone. It’s about empathy. It’s about stepping outside yourself."

Zoe is the daughter of music star Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, and she concedes that her family name has opened some doors for her in her career.

However, the Hollywood star also insists she's worked hard for her own success.

She said: "There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name.

"People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard.

"But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I’m not going to pretend like it didn’t help me get into the room.

"But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child I was putting on performances in my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it."